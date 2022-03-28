Oscars 2022 live updates: Dunne claims win off-camera as stars walk the red carpet

live update
by Kelsey Iorio
she made it!!!
West Side Story’s Rachel Ziegler revealed just days ago that she wasn’t actually invited to an Oscar, despite starring in one of the biggest movies of the season.
Fans were very surprised, and the Academy has since extended an invitation to the 20-year-old, along with an offer to present an award.
As expected, she is sporting her recently cropped hairstyle in this dark gown.
by Bridget Judd
Who are the Australians up for the award?
Proud moment! we have 10 The Australian team has been nominated for this year’s Academy Awards.
All Australian nominees:
- Nicole Kidman, Actress in a Leading Role – Being Ricardo
- Cody Smit-McPhee, Actor in a Supporting Role – The…