Oscars 2022 live updates: Follow the awards, speeches and red carpet highlights at the 94th Academy Awards

It’s Hollywood’s Biggest Day Of The Year — The Oscars, And Leading The Awards Chances Is New Zealander Jane Campion’s Dark Western dog powerWith 12 award nominations.



Photo: AFP or Licensor

An Oscar has been dealt a blow by the Best Actor nominee who slapped presenter Chris Rock for an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.

Troy Kotsur among the top winners of all time codaFor the first deaf person and Ariana DeBos to win an Oscar story of the westThe first queer woman of color. Dune Has led with a total of six Oscars in the technical categories.

There are many New Zealand ties to be found at the Oscars…