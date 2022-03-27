Oscars 2022 live updates: News, blog and commentary from Vanity Fair

Brush up on all the nominees ahead of tonight’s big show. Appetite coda Take home the best picture? Will Will Smith win an Oscar this year? Will Lin Manuel Miranda complete his EGOT? We’ll find out tonight!

best picture

Belfast

coda

don’t look up

drive my car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

nightmare alley

dog power

story of the west

best director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, dog power

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, drive my car

Steven Spielberg, story of the west

best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being Ricardo

Benedict Cumberbatch, dog power

Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, the tragedy of macbeth

best Actress

Jessica Chastain, Tammy Faye eyes

Olivia Colman, Lost…