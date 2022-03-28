Oscars 2022 – LIVE: Will Smith wins Best Actor award after hitting Chris Rock on stage

Early Oscars Arrivals Include Vanessa Hudgens and Lily James

Yes, it’s that time of year again – the 2022 Oscars are finally upon us!

The Academy Awards Are Happening This Moment, Including Movies dog power, story of the west, Licorice Pizza And coda Fighting it in a big way.

Already the biggest story of the night has been revealed: a shocking brawl between Will Smith and Chris Rock sparked by a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada. Smith walked onto the stage and appeared to hit Rock in the face, before yelling at him not to refer to his wife again.

It will undoubtedly be the shadow of the night that saw – nearly half an hour later – Smith win the Oscar for Best Actor King RichardIn which he apologized to the Academy and spoke of the need to protect …