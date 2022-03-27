Oscars 2022: New hosts, categories and controversy | Arts & Culture News

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, is a ceremony where the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) presents awards for creative and technical excellence in the film industry.

AMPAS held its first Academy Awards in 1929. Oscar 2022 is the 94th Academy Awards.

What is Oscar Award and who has been nominated for Oscar 2022?

The Academy Award of Merit, also known as the Oscar Award, is a golden statuette awarded to reward high achievement in a specific category, including acting, directing, editing, score and costume design.

Here are the nominees for this year’s Academy Awards.

Netflix’s The Power of the Dog leads the way with 12 nominations, including nominations for Best Picture, Best Director and multiple acting awards.

When and where are…