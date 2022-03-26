Oscars 2022 nominee ‘Power of the Dog’ explained: What to know

Director Jen Campion makes her history-making return to the big screen after 12 years with “The Power of the Dog,” earning a major 12 nominations for the 2022 Oscars. The Benedict Cumberbatch-led drama also stars real-life couple Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, with a scene-stealing standout twist from Cody Smit-McPhee. All four actors earned nominations this year.

The film, described by Times film critic Justin Chang as “a psychological thriller under the guise of a Western, and possibly a love story under the guise of a psychological thriller”, also boasts a nomination for cinematography (photography director Arie Wegner (only the second woman nominated in that category), directing, film editing, original score, best picture, production design, sound and adapted…