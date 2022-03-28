Oscars 2022: Olivia Colman epitomizes elegance in dazzling silver-pleated Dior gown

Olivia Colman was the epitome of elegance as she attended the Oscars in Hollywood on Sunday night.

The Lost Daughter actress, 48, wore a silver-pleated Dior gown to the star-studded event as she walked the red carpet in style.

Olivia looked glamourous in a floor-length dress that featured a high-neck design and cinched at the waist with a silver belt.

The number then fell gently to the floor with pleats, while dramatic sleeves added a touch of sophistication.

She completed the look with a pair of dangly, glitzy earrings and swept up her brunette tresses and opted for a radiant makeup look.

