Oscars 2022: Olivia Colman fame – from car insurance commercials to Academy Award-winning actress

Olivia Colman is an absolute powerhouse actress who has starred in The Crown, Fleabag, Broadchurch alongside David Tennant and many more.

The Academy Award-winning actress has been nominated again for her role as Leda in 2021’s The Lost Daughter, after previously winning the Best Actress Oscar in 2019 for her role in The Favourite.

The 48-year-old actress, who is on her way to winning her second Oscar in the Best Actress category, began her career in comedy and insurance commercials.

Like most actors, Olivia not only ventured into big-budget Hollywood products, but she also made a name for herself in the UK by starring in Peep Show and Hot Fuzz.

Here’s a look at a little bit about Olivia’s career so far..