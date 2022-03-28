Oscars 2022: P Diddy offers to step down after Will Smith slaps Chris Rock over Jada Pinkett Smith joke

P Diddy offers to help settle dispute between Will Smith and Chris Rock King Richard The actor hit rock at the Academy Awards.

Smith, who would later go on to win the Best Actor award, yelled at the comedian, telling the comedian to “keep my wife’s name out of his mouth” after joking about his wife.

When the livestream resumed, P Diddy – real name Sean Combs – came on stage and offered to mediate between Smith and The Rock.

“Will and Chris, we’re going to sort it out — but right now we’re moving on out of love,” the rapper said.

The Rock joke is supposed to have been about Jada-Pinkett’s shaved head. The actor has previously opened up about dealing with a genetic hair loss condition called alopecia, first revealing his diagnosis in 2018.