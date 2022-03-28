Oscars 2022 recap: Follow the awards, speeches and red carpet highlights at the 94th Academy Awards

Jane Campion won the Best Director award for dog power While Best Actor nominee Will Smith slammed presenter Chris Rock for an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.



Photo: 2022 Getty Images

Dame Jane Campion of New Zealand won Best Director, but The Power of the Dog failed to win other big awards. Will Smith won Best Actor for King Richard while Jessica Chastain won the award for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

But the moment everyone will be talking about, when Best Actor nominee Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage for an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett…