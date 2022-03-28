Oscars 2022: Shirtless Timothée Chalamet is raising eyebrows

There’s no one “dune” at the Academy Awards quite like shirtless Timothée Chalamet.

Twitter was in a tizzy on Sunday when the “Dune” star and certified internet boyfriend walked the Oscars red carpet in a stunning black blazer, dress pants, silver necklace and no shirt. Absolutely none.

“I’m breathing fine,” tweeted A person responds to a photo of a shirtless Chalamet posted by Times reporter Amy Kaufman.

“Please help me,” tweeted one more.

In February, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic adapted screenplay, cinematography, costume design, editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, sound, visual effects and received Oscar nominations for Best Picture.

In “Dune” – based on the Frank Herbert novel of the same name – Chalamet plays …