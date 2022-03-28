Oscars 2022: The best and worst dressed celebrities on the red carpet – National

The Oscars, with all their glamor and high fashion, were redistributed.

Hollywood’s A-list stars took to the red carpet ahead of the 94th Annual Academy Awards to show us the best looks money can buy — and maybe some that should have been left on the rack.

This year the carpet was dominated by pinks, pastels and florals. It seems Oscar attendees are defying the doom and gloom of the pandemic’s two years (not to mention worsening climate change and international conflicts) by emerging with a colorful, lush look in spring. Other natural colors like emerald greens and sky blues also got their moment.

The deconstructed garments and cutouts were heavy…