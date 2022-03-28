Oscars 2022: The best dressed celebrity couples

aAfter two years, let’s face it, the rather sub-par red carpet, the 2022 awards season has brought red carpet fashion back with a vengeance.

First it was the Brit Awards, then the BAFTAs, but now on Hollywood nights, the Academy Awards are here to leave all the other red carpets in their dust.

A-listers at the Oscars descend on the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and celebrate last year’s best films.

And while we love seeing stars make stand-out sartorial statements on their own, there’s something so adorable about a couple getting together on the red carpet.

Read on for the best couple red carpet looks from this year’s Oscars, and you can find the best dressed stars by clicking here and the best dressed men by clicking here.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker