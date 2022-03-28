Oscars 2022: Troy Kotsur creates history as the first deaf male actor to win an Academy Award

American actor Troy Kotsur made history at the Academy Awards last night as the first deaf male artist to win an Oscar.

Kotsur, who starred in the Apple TV Plus film CODA (which stands for Child of Deaf Adults), was a favorite to win the Best Supporting Actor slot this year, following multiple award season wins.

But that didn’t make his acceptance speech any less powerful or emotional.

Troy Kotsur’s acceptance speech – Despicableness

Speaking in sign language with an interpreter, the 53-year-old delivered one of the most heartfelt and engaging speeches of the night, playing a game ranging from humor to heartfelt sincerity.

The Mesa, Arizona actor who was born deaf started an anecdote about teaching President Joe Biden some “filthy sign language”…