Oscars 2022: Viral Will Smith takes over the internet after Chris Rock’s slapstick moment

There were a lot of wonderful moments at Oscars 2022 – Troy Kotsur and Jen Campion winning, The Godfather and Pulp Fiction reunion, and Beyoncé taking the stage. However, the ceremony itself is now being called by many. ‘Slapgate’, When Will Smith came on stage at the Dolby Theater and hit Chris Rock in the face for a tasteless joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, everything else was in vain.