Oscars 2022: Watch Encanto cast’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno performance

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” might not be up for any Oscars, but that doesn’t mean the infectious earworm didn’t steal the show. Sunday’s Academy Awards brought together Charm stars Adassa (Dolores), Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Mauro Castillo (Felix), Carolina Gaitan (Pepa), and Diane Guerrero (Isabela) for the first time to perform the hit number — along with Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G and Luis “Despacito” Fonsi for some extra special Oscar flair. Among the songs on the Lin-Manuel Miranda-composed soundtrack, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is by far the most popular one, hitting the top of the Billboard Top 100.

“It’s been played more times than ‘Happy Birthday,’” joked John Leguizamo, who plays the titular Bruno, as he presented the the…