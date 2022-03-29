Oscars 2022: Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Actor Will Smith on Monday apologized via Instagram to comedian Chris Rock, whom he slapped on the Oscars stage the night before, after a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s choppy hair, who was suffering from alopecia. are victims.

,My behavior at the Oscars last night was unacceptable and unforgivable. Jokes are part of the job at my expense, but a joke about Jada’s health issue was too much for me and I reacted emotionally“, explains the 53-year-old actor, who received an Oscar for his role”Williams method,I want to publicly apologize to you, Chris. what i did was wrong and i was wrong“, he continues, also addressing his apologies to the organizers and guests of the Oscars evening.