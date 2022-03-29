Oscars 2022: Will Smith attacks Chris Rock – The world, the comedian’s reaction

Taika Waititi reacts to the moment Will Smith slaps Chris Rock with an open hand on stage at the Oscars. photo / @derekblasberg, via Twitter

Will Smith slamming Chris Rock at the Oscars provoked intense opinion online, especially from comedians and actors, who felt it was an attack on his art.

“Let me tell you something, it is very bad practice to walk on stage and physically attack a comedian,” Kathy Griffin wrote on Twitter. “Now all we have to worry about is who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

The violent exchange began when The Rock took a verbal aim at Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2. Can’t wait to see this, okay?” The reference to The Rock was taken from the 1997 film GI Jane, starring Demi Moore, which…