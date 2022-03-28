Oscars 2022: Will Smith-Chris Rock ‘phenomenon’ derailed – National

After a challenging year for Hollywood and beyond, the Oscars ceremony will see many changes behind the scenes and behind the scenes.

The 94th Academy Awards are hosted by three hosts – Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. Held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, many of the world’s biggest stars are in attendance.

Read more: Halifax director Ben Proudfoot wins Oscar for ‘The Queen of Basketball’

Award presenters have included many actors, comedians and musicians, including: Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Uma Thurman, Elliot Page, Samuel L. Jackson and Shawn Mendes.

The 94th Academy Awards began off-camera on Sunday, with the first eight awards given at the Dolby Theater the night before the broadcast began.

Read Full News