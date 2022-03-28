Oscars 2022: Will Smith hits out at Chris Rock after joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith

The Rock was getting ready to present the award for Best Documentary Feature, mocking the appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. GI Gen 2, can’t wait to see you,” The Rock quipped, referring to Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

Pinkett Smith has spoken out in the past about her struggle with the hair loss disease alopecia – which prompted her to announce last year that she had completely shaved her head.

While Pinkett Smith can be seen rolling her eyes at the comment, Smith took to the stage.

As The Rock remarked, “Uh oh…”, Smith then appeared to slap her.

“Wow, Will Smith kick the sh*t out of me,” a shaken rock told the audience as Smith took his seat.

Smith then stood up and yelled at The Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of yours…