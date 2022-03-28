Oscars 2022: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock for joke about wife Jada in a shocking moment. Watch | Hollywood

In what may go down as one of the most unusual moments in Oscars history, Will Smith, who is up for a best actor award, got up on stage and appeared to smack presenter Chris Rock, who made a joke about the actor’s wife. (Also read: Oscars 2022 live updates: India’s Writing with Fire loses, Will Smith slaps Chris Rock for joke about wife Jada)

Rock had said Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was going to be in the next “G.I Jane” movie, a reference to her lack of hair. She has alopecia, according to People magazine, a disease which causes hair loss. Although ABC went silent for the exchange, Smith could be heard saying “Keep my wife’s name out of your f-ing mouth.”

When Will won the Best Actor award, he said in his speech, “I’m gonna apologise to the Academy. Im gonna…