Oscars 2022: Will Smith slaps, yells at Chris Rock after Jada Pinkett-Smith gag

The Rock was on stage to present the Best Documentary category. She had a few quips about audiences before turning her attention to Pinkett-Smith and referring to her as ‘GI Jane’.

After the feud with Smith, Rock joked that it was “the greatest night in television history”, but was shaken and quickly brought his awards introduction to a close.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was the next person to present the Oscar, and addressed the conflict by calling on the Smiths and the Rock to “solve like family”.

Smith and Pinkett-Smith can be seen smiling as they said, “Right now we are moving on out of love. Everyone makes some noise.”

diversity report During the ad break, Smith’s publicists came to his desk to speak to him privately, as did his fellow cast member Denzel…