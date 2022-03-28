Oscars 2022: Will Smith tears up again in bloodshed

“What just happened?”: Oscars audiences were stunned Sunday night after a brawl between actors Will Smith and Chris Rock, the former going on stage to slap the latter. Chris Rock, one of the presenters of the 94th Hollywood Awards, joked about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

He compared his cut hair to that of Demi Moore’s shaved head in Ridley Scott’s “On Equal Arms” (1997).

Jada Pinkett-Smith, who has spoken publicly about her alopecia (hair loss) in the past, rolled her eyes. Hilarious at first, Will Smith then went on stage and slapped Chris Rock, the sound echoing into the microphone in front of a stunned audience, in the room where the ceremony was taking place on his couch.

ABC Channel was muted during the ensuing scene, but dialogue was audible…