Oscars 2022 winner ‘Drive My Car’ brings back memories of Saab 900 Turbo, a car made by plane-maker | Mobility News

Japanese drama ‘Drive My Car’ directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and adapted from a short story by Haruki Murakami has won the Academy Award for the best international feature film. The story centres Hidetoshi Nishijima, who develops a friendship with his young chauffeur.

The chauffeur drives a red-coloured Saab 900 Turbo, bringing back the fond memories of the forgotten car. The Saab 900 is often considered the Tesla of its time, built keeping future technologies in mind.

However, just like Tesla, the Saab was bought only by non-mainstream buyers just like electric vehicles of today’s day and age. The highlight, though, is that Saab used to be plane maker infusing aircraft building tech into carmaking, hence…