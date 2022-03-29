Oscars 2022 winners: Check out the full list here (update)

In an Oscar ceremony that will forever be defined by the slaps heard around the world, the winners themselves may seem predictable by comparison. codaThe dark horse Sundance favorite that was nominated for just three awards rode a wave of support to walk away from the Oscars with three wins outright, including Best Picture. Jessica Chastain won one particularly surprising best-actress race, winning for her warm and winning performance as the title character Tammy Faye eyes. And after three acting nominations, Will Smith Finally became the Best-Actor winner for playing another real-life character, Richard Williams, In King Richard—though his Oscar win came after that controversial encounter with the Oscar presenter Chris Rock, Who was it