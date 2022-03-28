Oscars 2022 winners: Check out the full list here (update)

We tried to guess what would happen in the Oscars 2022 telecast—a show where we thought the most controversial event would involve eight categories that weren’t announced live on air. we were wrong.

Dark Horse coda, Nominated for only three awards, she walked away from the Oscars with a full three wins, including Best Picture. Jessica Chastain won one particularly surprising best-actress race, winning for her warm and winning performance as the title character Tammy Faye eyes. And after four nominations, Will Smith Finally became the Best-Actor winner for playing another real-life character, Richard Williams, In King Richard—though his Oscar win came after a controversial encounter with the Oscar presenter Chris Rock, Whom after being slapped on stage by Smith…