Oscars 2022: Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet starrer Dune dominates the Academy Awards with six wins

on sunday night, Dune Harnessed the power of Oscar. mythological and Warner Bros., The sci-fi adaptation won six Oscars for cinematography, editing, soundtrack, visual effects, production design and sound.

However, with its prime combination of politics and religion wrapped around a hero’s adventure in the desert, Doon was the big-screen event of the season, marking the reopening of cinemas after the pandemic. It fell short only in costume design, makeup and hairstyle, where it was replaced by three-time Oscar winner Jenny Beven’s punk look of Emma Stone in ’70s Disney’s Cruella and Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of the infamous televangelist. was affected by the change. Tammy Faye.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production VFX supervisor Paul Lambert, who…