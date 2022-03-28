Oscars LIVE: Coming-of-age film ‘Koda’ wins Best Picture

‘Koda’ won the best film award at the Oscars.

The short, coming-of-age film about the only hearing member in a family of deaf adults, written and directed by Sean Heder, took home the top prize over big-budget contenders at the Academy Awards Sunday night.

The win may have been considered a major blow when the nominations were announced on February 22, but “Coda” gained momentum and buzz throughout awards season, and took home top awards at the Screen Actors Guild and Producers Guild awards.

The Oscars are also a big win for Apple, which has become the first streaming service to win the Best Picture crown after years of vying for the award with Netflix and Amazon.

