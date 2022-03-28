Oscars red carpet: Who walked so that Timothée Chalamet could run?

If you’ve gone to the movies or streamed a movie in the past five years you know how hard it is to avoid watching Timothée Chalamet, but last night we saw him a little more than expected.

Chalamet, who starred in the six-Oscar winning sci-fi film ‘doon’took to oscar red carpet On March 27, wearing a Louis Vuitton suit, beneath which he was bare chested.

Either praising the choice or craving for the ‘Don’t Look Up’ star, the internet has gone wild for the look, speculating.

The ubiquitous actor has maintained an air of strange mystery since his breakthrough role in “Call Me By Your Name,” and his fashion-forward looks have blown off the tongue on more than one occasion.

Chalamet sported an all-black ensemble in 2019 Designed by Virgil Abloho,