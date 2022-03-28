Oscar’s ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Encanto performance upsets parents

Parents were left upset and disappointed by Encanto’s performance at the Academy Awards on Sunday night after the film’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was remixed into a new version that featured rapper Megan Thee Stallion. .

While Encanto artists attended the show and were accounted for during the performance, they were also accompanied by special guests including Latin music stars Luis Fonsi and Becky G. However, when Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance with an edited song.

“My baby waited @EncantoMovie Performing on ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ #Oscarlooked at it, and then said disappointedly ‘That wasn’t Bruno…’ as she went to bed sad,” a parent tweeted,

The song became a sleeper hit after its release.