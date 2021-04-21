Osirus Mitchell, WR, Mississippi State – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

Being a large receiver in a traditionally run-orientated offense isn’t usually conducive to a clean transition to the NFL. Nothing about Mississippi State vast receiver Osirus Mitchell’s journey to the 2021 NFL Draft has been clean. Nevertheless, he may nonetheless present a late-round possibility for a group within the NFL’s annual choice occasion.

Osirus Mitchell NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Huge Receiver

College: Mississippi State

Present Yr: Redshirt Senior

Peak: 6’3 1/2″

Weight: 210 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Osirus Mitchell Scouting Report

Positives: Massive, game-controlling receiver with dependable palms. Constantly comes again to the ball to make himself an obtainable goal, exposes himself to the massive hit so as to come away with the reception, and makes the troublesome catch in a crowd. Makes use of his palms to separate from defenders, snatches the ball out of the air, and rapidly turns upfield after the catch. Adjusts to the errant throw, reaches again for the go, and shows robust palms.

Negatives: Shows restricted play velocity and quickness. Can not run to the lengthy throw.

Evaluation: Mitchell is a big-bodied possession receiver who does the little issues properly, however will wrestle to separate on the subsequent degree. His reliability catching the ball and potential as a crimson zone menace may assist him seize a roster spot as a fifth receiver.

Osirus Mitchell Participant Profile

Mitchell was a late-bloomer so far as soccer was involved. A vertically-gifted child, Osirus was an completed basketball participant at Booker Excessive College, and he entertained the thought of pursuing a collegiate profession on the court docket. Though he performed soccer early on, his rise to prominence as a go catcher didn’t happen till his senior 12 months.

A breakout senior season, in truth, gave him the conclusion of the potential to play soccer in faculty. Utilizing his peak and skill after the catch as aggressive benefits, Mitchell racked up 900 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. His big-play skill can be demonstrated by a powerful 21.7 yards per catch. Moreover, his senior efficiency earned him a three-star recruiting ranking whereas being ranked because the a hundred and sixtieth participant in Florida.

Nevertheless, on nationwide signing day, he solely had one faculty supply. On account of points together with his grades, Mitchell was academically ineligible for Division I soccer. Confronted with accepting the one supply or getting his head down and addressing his grades, the vast receiver set to work. By Could 2016, his choices had considerably improved, and he selected to go to Mississippi State over Minnesota.

It was a straightforward determination, as he defined to me in an interview earlier this 12 months.

“Man, Mississippi State. That title to me was simply how I used to be introduced up. Hardworking, humble, hard-nosed, and really household oriented. The primary day on campus they only embrace you such as you’ve been there your entire life. It’s only one massive household. I knew I used to be going to be removed from house, so I wished to be with a group that felt prefer it was a house away from house.”

Mitchell’s faculty soccer profession at Mississippi State

Being a late bloomer at Booker, it got here as no shock that Mitchell redshirted his freshman season in 2016. Though he noticed the sector in 2017, he solely had 5 receptions for 51 yards with no touchdowns. In reality, Mitchell waited two years earlier than securing his first faculty landing, however after the primary one got here towards Stephen F. Austin, he rapidly adopted it up with a second in the identical sport.

That success was the catalyst to a redshirt sophomore season the place Mitchell led Mississippi State in receptions. The next season he would lead the group in receiving yards and touchdowns. Nevertheless, the team-leading 430 yards and 6 touchdowns that got here on a run-first offense nonetheless meant that Mitchell wasn’t extremely talked about as an NFL Draft vast receiver prospect. Family and friends implored him to hunt a switch away from this system, however he held agency.

The choice to stay in Starkville seemed to be vindicated early within the 2020 season. With the rent of Mike Leach, the Bulldogs adopted the Air Raid offense with their senior vast receiver primed to be the spearhead.

Mitchell and Mississippi State shocked the nation within the season opener towards the defending nationwide champions. In a profession day, he amassed an unimaginable 183 yards and a couple of touchdowns. With the eyes of the faculty world on the Bulldogs, Mitchell was able to skyrocket his NFL Draft inventory.

Sadly for the go catcher, the success of the system within the SEC was short-lived. Though he secured a career-high in receiving yards, his yards per catch have been the bottom since his first season as a Mississippi State vast receiver.

Regardless of having the choice to return for one more 12 months, he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on the finish of the season.

Osirus Mitchell’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Mitchell’s restricted faculty alternatives and lack of deep velocity are more likely to influence his 2021 NFL Draft inventory. In reality, it will be a shock if Mitchell hears his title earlier than the seventh spherical.

However, his presence as a big-bodied receiver who can go up and get the ball on the boundary means he’ll little question appeal to some consideration. The Mississippi State vast receiver has demonstrated he can discover the top zone, and there are many groups that want that type of playmaker.

Some group matches embody the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, and the Cleveland Browns. If Mitchell is chosen within the 2021 NFL Draft, he’ll turn out to be the primary Mississippi State vast receiver taken since Eric Moulds was a first-round decide of the Buffalo Payments within the 1996 NFL Draft.

