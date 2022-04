OSSTET Result 2022 Declared: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the OSSTET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for this exam (OSSTET Exam 2021) can check their result (OSSTET Result 2022) by visiting the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. OMR sheets for OSSTET 2021 and revised answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have also been released.

