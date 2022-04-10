Oti Mabuse’s Goat and Goozy on Ant and Carrying It to a Saturday Night of December

show it’s game for laughsProfessional dancer Oti Mabuse appeared in the show’s regular feature, I’m a Celebrity Get Out of Me Year.

After the Strictly Come Dancing judge promised to say and do everything as directed by Ant and December, the fun began.

work from home outfit check #saturdaynighttakeaway pic.twitter.com/8mSs8jKC9V — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 9, 2022

Under the pretense she was looking for a new driver, four unsuspecting members of the public were subjected to the strangest requests.

While one had to wear giant narwhal slippers while folding OT’s underwear, the other had to walk around the kitchen in an office chair pretending to drive to Manchester airport.

She even got them to throw teabags…