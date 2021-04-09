Otitis in children and how to treat them – firstpostofindia

Otitis media is an ear, nose, and throat disease common in all types of ear diseases. Acute otitis media has to be completely cured if it is diagnosed and treated promptly. However, many parents have voluntarily bought drugs for treatment that makes the disease go into a chronic stage or can cause deafness in the child.

The ear is divided into three parts: the outer ear, the middle ear, and the inner ear. The outer ear is separated from the middle ear by the eardrum. This protects the middle ear from damage and avoids physical or chemical influences that could affect the middle ear.

The middle ear and the inner ear are separated by a membrane in the circular window that easily absorbs drugs and is one of the mechanisms of poisoning the inner ear causing severe irreversible deafness.

Symptoms when children have otitis media

Inflammation of the middle ear is usually characterized by a discharge of pus in the ear, pain so the child is fussy, rubbing his hands, pinching the ears, loss of appetite, diarrhea, and possibly high fever. When pressing into the ear area or pulling the ear-rim, the patient aches, and cries. Older children also complain of headaches and hearing loss. When the eardrum is red, not moving, or bulging.

Pus discharge and ear pain are important signs for diagnosing otitis media. Otitis usually comes from rhinitis.

Treatment for otitis media

Each stage of otitis has a different treatment. Acute otitis usually has three phases: congestion, stasis, and the rupture phase of pus. If otitis media is in the congestive phase, it is necessary to treat it internally with systemic antibiotics.

Bacteria that cause middle ear infections are mainly streptococcus, Hemophilus Influenza, pneumococcus … so B lactam antibiotics are still the preferred drug in combination with anti-inflammatory, anti-edema, antipyretic, and anti-inflammatory drugs. pain, at the same time associated with nasopharyngeal treatment.

Ear infections in the middle stage of purulent, the eardrum incision to drain the pus should be considered using the same systemic drug treatment as the previous period. If the eardrum is torn, the pus that builds up in the middle ear breaks down the thinnest part of the eardrum itself, it is very important to treat the baby with ear medicine.

Things to keep in mind when treating children with otitis media

The self-administration of small hydrogen peroxide in the ear can also cause unfortunate complications that remove the protective cuticle on the ear canal skin, making the wound take longer to heal. It can even cause the ear canal to narrow, affecting a child’s health.

Pure drugs with solubility should be used to avoid obstructing the flow of the middle ear fluid to the outside.

Many parents scrape an antibiotic that is sprinkled in their child’s ear very dangerous because the adjuvant in the medicine can block the drainage, leading to more serious inflammation. Because the fluid is not drained to the outside, it will destroy the mastoid bone of the middle ear, causing mastitis, even intracranial.

When a child has otitis media, he or she should be taken to an ear, nose, and throat specialist facility. Not to arbitrarily buy drugs for treatment without timely examination and indication. Improper treatment of middle ear infections can cause irreversible deafness or ear poisoning.