ENTERTAINMENT

Otitis in children and how to treat them – firstpostofindia

Avatar
By
Posted on
Otitis
Otitis

Otitis media is an ear, nose, and throat disease common in all types of ear diseases. Acute otitis media has to be completely cured if it is diagnosed and treated promptly. However, many parents have voluntarily bought drugs for treatment that makes the disease go into a chronic stage or can cause deafness in the child.

The ear is divided into three parts: the outer ear, the middle ear, and the inner ear. The outer ear is separated from the middle ear by the eardrum. This protects the middle ear from damage and avoids physical or chemical influences that could affect the middle ear.

The middle ear and the inner ear are separated by a membrane in the circular window that easily absorbs drugs and is one of the mechanisms of poisoning the inner ear causing severe irreversible deafness.

Otitis in children and how to treat them
Contents hide
1 Symptoms when children have otitis media
2 Treatment for otitis media
3 Things to keep in mind when treating children with otitis media

Symptoms when children have otitis media

Inflammation of the middle ear is usually characterized by a discharge of pus in the ear, pain so the child is fussy, rubbing his hands, pinching the ears, loss of appetite, diarrhea, and possibly high fever. When pressing into the ear area or pulling the ear-rim, the patient aches, and cries. Older children also complain of headaches and hearing loss. When the eardrum is red, not moving, or bulging.

Pus discharge and ear pain are important signs for diagnosing otitis media. Otitis usually comes from rhinitis.

Treatment for otitis media

Each stage of otitis has a different treatment. Acute otitis usually has three phases: congestion, stasis, and the rupture phase of pus. If otitis media is in the congestive phase, it is necessary to treat it internally with systemic antibiotics.

Bacteria that cause middle ear infections are mainly streptococcus, Hemophilus Influenza, pneumococcus … so B lactam antibiotics are still the preferred drug in combination with anti-inflammatory, anti-edema, antipyretic, and anti-inflammatory drugs. pain, at the same time associated with nasopharyngeal treatment.

Ear infections in the middle stage of purulent, the eardrum incision to drain the pus should be considered using the same systemic drug treatment as the previous period. If the eardrum is torn, the pus that builds up in the middle ear breaks down the thinnest part of the eardrum itself, it is very important to treat the baby with ear medicine.

Things to keep in mind when treating children with otitis media

The self-administration of small hydrogen peroxide in the ear can also cause unfortunate complications that remove the protective cuticle on the ear canal skin, making the wound take longer to heal. It can even cause the ear canal to narrow, affecting a child’s health.

Pure drugs with solubility should be used to avoid obstructing the flow of the middle ear fluid to the outside.

Many parents scrape an antibiotic that is sprinkled in their child’s ear very dangerous because the adjuvant in the medicine can block the drainage, leading to more serious inflammation. Because the fluid is not drained to the outside, it will destroy the mastoid bone of the middle ear, causing mastitis, even intracranial.

When a child has otitis media, he or she should be taken to an ear, nose, and throat specialist facility. Not to arbitrarily buy drugs for treatment without timely examination and indication. Improper treatment of middle ear infections can cause irreversible deafness or ear poisoning.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
805
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
805
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
783
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
759
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
751
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
748
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
696
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
695
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
639
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
637
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top