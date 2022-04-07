Ottawa authorizes a controversial drilling project in the Atlantic Ocean

The Canadian government has given the green light to the controversial Bay du Nord project, which plans to extract between 300 million and 1 billion barrels of oil off the coast of Newfoundland.

The decision was announced late Wednesday night. When he left the Standing Committee on Natural Resources, under pressure from questions, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Steven Guillebault, assured that he accepted the decision 100%.

“My personal opinion I shared them with the members of the cabinet. What is important today is to see that we accept the agency’s recommendations…