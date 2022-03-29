Ottawa entering final talks to purchase Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets: Minister – National

According to Procurement Minister Philomena Tasi, the Canadian government is moving forward with final talks towards the purchase of Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets.

In a press conference on Monday, Tasi said that officials from the three departments unanimously recommended going to the final talks with the bidder who had the highest marks during the evaluation process, and she agreed.

“Neither I nor my colleague were told which bidder was on top,” Tasi said.

“I agree with the recommendation. This morning, officials informed me that the top-ranked bidder is Lockheed Martin and that officials will now enter the finalization process.

The announcement is not formal…