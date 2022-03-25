LATEST

Ottawa Senators beat Winnipeg Jets 5-2

Conor Brown was pleased that the Ottawa senators turned the tables on an opponent on Thursday.

The Senators scored a third-period goal in just three minutes to seal a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

The win follows Ottawa’s 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

“I thought we played a very solid game in New York, but we really didn’t have the patience and they overtook us,” said Brown, who scored the third goal in the trio late on Thursday.

“And I thought we did that with (Winnipeg) tonight. It was a good step in the right direction.”

Captain Brady Tkachuk scored two goals for Ottawa (23–36–5), who lost five of the six games going into the match.

Tyler Ennis and Colin White also scored, and Tim Stutzl and Michael Dell…

