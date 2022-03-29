Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnick dies at age 62, team announces

Eugene Melnick, owner of the Ottawa Senators, has died at the age of 62.

The senators made the announcement on Monday night. The cause of death could not be immediately ascertained.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Eugene Melnick and the Ottawa Senators Hockey Organization announce his passing on March 28, 2022 following an illness,” the team said in a statement. “Eugene never wavered in his desire and commitment to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation’s capital.

“Under his ownership, the Senators played in the 2007 Stanley Cup Finals and the Conference Finals in 2017. Eugene trusted the current team of talented players and …