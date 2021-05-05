OU Drops Midweek Game to Texas Tech – University of Oklahoma – Soonersports.com

Next Game: at West Virginia 5/7/2021 | 5:30 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ KREF 1400 AM/99.3FM

AMARILLO, Texas – Jace Bohrofen and Conor McKenna each notched three hits and the Oklahoma baseball team out-hit No. 7 Texas Tech 12 to 10, but the Sooners could not overcome big innings by the Red Raiders and fell 14-4 Tuesday night at HODGETOWN.



McKenna hit his ninth home run of the season to put Oklahoma (22-21) on the board in the fourth inning and finished the game 3 for 5 with two RBIs, including a double in the ninth inning. Bohrofen also went 3 for 5 and scored twice. OU plated two runs in the fourth inning and added runs in the eighth and ninth. Texas Tech (31-11) had three big innings with four runs in the first and third innings and five runs in the fifth.



Bohrofen followed McKenna’s fourth-inning homer with a triple that ricocheted off the pitcher’s foot into foul territory, rolling down the left field line past the tarp and into the in-play bullpen. He scored one pitch later when Brandon Zaragoza lined a base hit into center field.



In the eighth inning, Bohrofen singled and scored on a base hit up the middle by Hudson Polk , who entered the game to catch in the seventh. McKenna drove in his second run of the night in the ninth inning, doubling down the left field line to score pinch hitter Logan Kohler .



Texas Tech scored its first run on a double play with the bases loaded, then added a double by Cal Conley and a home run by Cole Stilwell in the first inning. Home runs by Jace Jung, Braxton Fulford and Stilwell in the third inning made it 8-0. TTU scored five runs in the fifth on a wild pitch, two walks and a two-run single by Jung, and scored another run on a double play in the sixth to make the score 14-2.



Dalton Fowler pitched a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts and Carson Carter struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning. Javier Ramos struck out the first four batters he faced. Christian Ruebeck (0-1) pitched 2.0 frames in his first career start, retiring the side in order in the second. TTU starter Chase Hampton (2-0) earned the win.



Oklahoma is on the road this weekend for a Big 12 conference series at West Virginia. Game times are 5:30 p.m. CT Friday, 3 p.m. CT Saturday and 10:30 a.m. CT Sunday.