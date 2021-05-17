OU Drops Series Finale to Texas Tech – University of Oklahoma – Soonersports.com

LATEST

OU Drops Series Finale to Texas Tech

NORMAN – Tyler Hardman went 4 for 4 with three doubles and Jace Bohrofen tallied two hits and drove in a run, but the Oklahoma baseball team fell to No. 7 Texas Tech 13-2 in seven innings Sunday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
 
Hardman doubled in each of his first three at bats and scored both runs for the Sooners (25-25, 9-12 Big 12). He drove his first two hits into the left center field gap and pushed his third hit down the line into the right field corner. He was the first Sooner to hit three doubles in a game since J.T. Wise against Texas A&M in 2009.
 
Bohrofen lined a base hit to left center in the third inning, scoring Hardman after his second double. Hardman’s fourth hit was a single deep into the hole at short, and Bohrofen followed with a double to left center. Brandon Zaragoza was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home Hardman and reach the final tally.
 
The Red Raiders (33-12, 12-9 Big 12) again put together big innings, taking advantage of five home runs to score six runs in the second and five runs in the fourth inning, before adding two runs in the sixth. Jace Jung hit a three-run homer and Braxton Fulford hit a two-run homer in the second inning. Cal Conley hit a three-run homer and Easton Murrell hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning.
 
OU starter Luke Taggart (1-6) took the loss while TTU starter Mason Montgomery (3-3) earned the win.
 
The Sooners will be on the road in Waco, Texas, next weekend to close out the regular season at Baylor in a three-game Big 12 series that runs Thursday through Saturday. Game times are 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

