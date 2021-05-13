OU Faces Texas Tech in Home Finale – University of Oklahoma – Soonersports.com

Oklahoma 7Texas Tech Friday-Sunday, May 14-16 / Norman, Okla. / L. Dale Mitchell Park

First Pitch:

• Oklahoma (24-23, 8-10 Big 12) plays host to Texas Tech (31-11, 10-8 Big 12) in a Big 12 series this weekend at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

• The Sooners will honor seniors and graduates in a ceremony prior to the game on Sunday. Ceremonies will begin at approximately 1:35 p.m.

• Oklahoma is looking to continue a hot streak in Big 12 play. The Sooners have won two of three games in each of their last two Big 12 series, against Oklahoma State and at West Virginia.

• OU and TTU met on May 4 in a non-conference neutral-site contest in Amarillo, Texas. Tech won that game 14-4. The Red Raiders have not played since (their non-conference series scheduled for last weekend against Illinois-Chicago was canceled due to COVID complications with UIC).

Watch/Listen/Follow:

• The games on Friday and Sunday will be televised via SoonerSports.TV and Saturday’s game will be on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Toby Rowland and George Frazier will call the TV action for all three games.

• The radio broadcast will be carried on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (locally on SportsTalk 99.3 FM/1400 AM KREF and via the TuneIn app anywhere) with Taylor Maples and Blake Brewster on the call.

• Live stats will be available at OUStats.com.

Leading Off:

• Braden Carmichael was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after pitching 7.0 no-hit innings in the series finale at West Virginia on Saturday night. He struck out a season-high 10 batters and walked four, and retired 13 straight from the third through seventh innings.

• Oklahoma’s 54 home runs this season are the most by a Sooners squad since the 2010 team hit 105 homers. OU has totaled 50 home runs only one other time since 2010 (51 in 2017).

• Oklahoma ranks sixth nationally in hits (475), 10th in walks (241), 14th in doubles (94), 17th in runs (337), 36th in scoring (7.2 runs per game), 27th in strikeouts per nine innings (10.3), 34th in home runs (54), 36th in batting average (.291), 37th in slugging (.461), 38th in doubles per game (2.0) and 40th in OBP (.391).

• OU leads the Big 12 in hits, and ranks second in the league in runs, doubles per game and sacrifice flies (22), and third in batting average, doubles and strikeouts per nine innings.

• Thirty-three percent of Oklahoma’s hits (159 of 475) have gone for extra bases. The Sooners have totaled 94 doubles, 11 triples and 54 home runs in 47 games, an average of 3.4 extra base hits per contest.

Series History:

• This will be the 91st meeting between Oklahoma and Texas Tech. OU leads the all-time series 48-42-1.

• Texas Tech won six of the last seven games in the series, including all three in Norman in 2019 and two of three in Lubbock in 2018. The 2019 series represented OU’s first series loss to TTU in Norman since 1999.

• Oklahoma and Texas Tech competed in the first Big 12 Conference Championship final 25 years ago (1997 in Oklahoma City). OU won that contest 19-17.

About the Sooners:

• Oklahoma won two of three games at West Virginia last weekend. The Sooners rebounded from a 7-1 defeat Friday night to win 8-7 (11 innings) and 9-1 in a doubleheader on Saturday to clinch their first true road series win of the season (OU won two of three at the Round Rock Classic in February).

• The Sooners also won two of three games two weeks ago against Oklahoma State. OU won by scores of 16-2 and 5-3 before dropping the series finale 8-7 in 12 innings.

• Oklahoma has outscored opponents in the last two-thirds of games (innings four through nine) this season by a total of 218 to 158. In the first three innings of games, OU has been outscored by opponents 121 to 116 (allowed 2.6 runs in first three innings of games vs. 3.4 across last six innings).

• OU has scored at least seven runs in 23 games this season (averaging 7.2 runs per game overall), and notched double-digit hits in 23 games.

• The Sooners are 5-10 in 15 games against ranked opponents so far this season.

• OU is in its fourth season under the direction of head coach Skip Johnson (third full year; the 2019 season ended after 18 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Johnson has led the Sooners to a 109-75 record and an NCAA postseason appearance in 2018.