‘Our beloved maestro’: Hamilton mourns the passing of famous conductor Boris Brotte

There is a black-and-white photograph of Boris Brough in a white coat and snappy bow tie, his baton raised, surrounded by an orchestra wearing hard hats and an audience of steelworkers.

It is a scene that strikes the character of the famous conductor and the character of the city he loved in perfect harmony.

“Who could forget when he brought classical music straight to Hamilton’s working people with an orchestral performance on the shop floor in Dofasco?” Referring to that photo, Mayor Fred Eisenberger said at the start of a committee meeting on Wednesday morning.

Hamilton is mourning the loss of “our beloved maestro,” Mayer said in a statement after news broke on Tuesday that the 78-year-old had been killed in a hit-and-run.

Brott was the artistic director and conductor…