Our Limitless Love (A Riansh FF….) Danger ?……. Ch-10 – TMT Updates

Subsequent Morning,

Everybody went to their Respective works.

Whereas Ridhima had taken depart right this moment as she determined to go to procuring she went out CZK mall and began to do procuring…. She was making an attempt to determine vansh’s shorts dimension…. After pondering for whereas she choosed the scale …. And continued procuring… When in center she thought to name somebody to come back and assist in procuring…

She known as aryan who was with ishani, siya, with angre at vr mansion.

Earlier than selecting…. He places the decision on speaker

Aryan:-ya, Riddhu!

Ridhima:-(in pleasing tone) will you come to buy with me… Please…!

Aryan:-noo, I’m busy

She hears voices…

Ridhima:-can pay attention the place are you busy… Are you coming or not!

Aryan:-I’m busy, actually! I promise.

Simply then vansh and angre name him ARYAN.

Ridhima:-you are vr mansion! And mendacity additionally….. Extraordinarily pleased with you(sarcastic)

Aryan :-sorry to lie, ya I’m……with ishani, siya, angre and your love Vansh.

Ridhima:-it might have been solely vansh additionally(pissed off)

Aryan:-achcha! Sorry don’t be offended! However I’m not Coming….. U make me coolie!

Ridhima: -Aryan !! (Offended)

Aryan:-no means no!

Ridhima :-ok then bye….,

Vansh was listening them so he walked to him and requested… Why you denied?

Aryan:-she by no means retailers like regular people do…… She is going to take no matter she is going to like and by no means picks a single again and provides to me….. And I appear like a cookie…. So that you see the explanation!

Vansh(laughing) :-I can see your plight!

Aryan:-better!

It was night everybody… At kr mansion was ready for ridhima

Aryan:-has she thought to provide one other assault on us? (Impatient)

Kabir:- don’t be offended Aryan! She could be caught someplace… Let’s end our dinner! She is going to come again!

Sejal:-ok… As you are feeling!

They’d their dinner and went to their rooms whereas Kabir was within the Corridor on his laptop computer ready for her…. By the point it was 2:30…he was getting anxious… He known as vansh.

Vansh:-ya, Kabir? Don’t you sleep! (Sleepy)

Kabir:-sorry bro! To disturb your sleep.. However… (Reducing him)

Vansh:-don’t say she hasn’t returned residence! (Awake, involved)

Kabir:- ya she hasn’t returned… And I don’t suppose she could be proposing you once more nor could be planning to suggest anybody (teasing)

Vansh:-(jealous) it’s nothing form of that…. We are going to discover her…. Let me name her.

Kabir:-jealous hmmm? I can scent it(laughs) however don’t name her… It’s switched off.

Vansh:-wow! You could have a robust smelling sense(pissed off) .

Kabir:-achcha sorry… What you do now?

Vansh:-let’s go and discover her .what else can we do?

Kabir: -ok

In automobile,

Vansh pov,

I feel that she is in peril and I’m positive it will be by my Enemies to sshould hurt me not directly. what ought to I do. 🤔

Pov ends.

Vansh and Kabir have been on entrance seats and angre was at again..

Vansh:-did you observe?

Angre:-no boss, it’s switched off from night.

Kabir pov,

She is skilled however i don’t know why I get anxious?

Hope she can be wonderful!

Pov ends,.

Vansh will get a name from an unknown quantity. Picks up and places it on speaker.

Voice:-hello, VR!

Vansh:-who!

Voice:-oooff ho! You don’t bear in mind your expensive pal or ought to I say enemy!

Vansh:-I’m not getting you.

Voice:-it’s chang!

Vansh:- the place is ridhima!

Chang:-that cute and wonderful woman is simply right here. ,I kidnapped her.

Thr trio was shocked!

Vansh:-enough! Do you suppose you’ll say and I’ll simply agree that she is with you.

Change:-wait

(Video calls him)

Change:-now?

They have been shocked to see her tied and unconscious.

Change:- When you wouldn’t have denied to my deal I wouldn’t have accomplished this ,VR.

Vansh:- you’ll not escape this time. I’m simply coming to her! (Offended).

He cuts the decision and asks angre for location.

(Fb)

When he heard the voice he knew that it was chang however he pretended as he doesn’t know him and signed angre to trace this quantity.

Fb ends

Vansh:-location!?

Angre:- it’s a xyz manufacturing unit .It’s closed for years.

Vansh:-so can we go Kabir earlier than your group( he requested him as he knew that he would dealt with any such circumstances)

Kabir :-(little misplaced and offended…. However involved) let’s attain there first then I’ll name my group.

Trio: -ok

At manufacturing unit,

Vansh:-(shouting) Change, I’m right here, depart her!

Chang:-not so simply, first you’ll die then she can be launched.

Vansh:-(offended) present her first.!

Chang switches on the lights and vansh sees ridhima Being acutely aware and tied to chair.

Ridhima:-vansh, simply go…. I can deal with them.

Vansh:-Are you in your senses! I’m not going anyplace with out you…. (Involved)

Chang :-enough, first doe VR , then she can be freed.

Vansh:-let’s see first, what future has in retailer for us!

In the meantime Kabir opens ridhima’s ropes whereas Vansh was retaining chang busy in a talks.

However pretended to be tied.

Chang factors a gun at vansh.

Chang:-now recreation over.( Evil snigger)

Angre:-(shouting) cease Chang in any other case you’ll die. And i can’t suppose twice earlier than urgent the set off.

Chang sisigns his males… And their was a struggle between them.

Vansh seeing the chance hits him and makes the gun fall off his palms.

Now vansh and Chang have been preventing instantly a person comes from behind with a rod.

