Our Limitless Love (A Riansh FF….) Lo…. Ch-18 – TMT Updates

……………….. The priority………………

When she Inspected the home and was positive that nobody is inside she was coming again to her automobile to move again dwelling, however she noticed vansh approaching them.

Ridhima:- are you okay?( Agency)

Vansh:- sure, thanks.

Ridhima:-for? (Smirks )

Vansh:-nothing.(smirks)

Ridhima:- anticipated!

Vansh (sees her hand) :-looks such as you want first assist ,ought to I? (Sounding involved)

Ridhima:- you’re sounding involved, it doesn’t seems good that you’re involved for me, you go dwelling! (Taunting hims and smirks) .

Vansh:- don’t take it as my concern, it’s not concern .As per your query and order is worried for me and I’m not involved for g*ld d*****s you recognize however by faith of humanity I care.

Ridhima will get pissed off and says.

Ridhima:- no want, you might go dwelling. I’ll do it, although I’m a physician I can deal with my very own self very nicely .thanks, in your concern of humanity.

Vansh:- doesn’t appear to be that you’re a physician , does it?

Ridhima:- excuse me. what do you imply. are you doubtng my career? (Indignant).

Vansh:-looks like that somebody is offended on my query .I’m asking you as a result of the best way you have been preventing inside and tackling these goons it doesn’t appear to be that you’re a physician , it appear to be you’re greater than a physician! . (Doubting her).

Ridhima :-nooo… Oo (stammering) . Nothing like that.

Vansh:-ok.we’ll discover that out later.let me bandage first.

Ridhima: -firm no.

Vansh:- (jerks her in anger) I’ll and I don’t want your permission.

Ridhima: -ouchhh.

Vansh:- so.. Rrry… I didn’t imply it. I’m actually sorry simply in the event you don’t thoughts can I bandage don’t argue please.

He noticed her shirt was lined with blood.

Vansh:- you’re bleeding excessively let me assist you. don’t be Adamant it’s not going that will help you. simply let me assist you after you can proceed together with your lengthy lectures and taunts. (Smirks)

Ridhima:- don’t you get it .I mentioned no means no, you simply go, please go .

Vansh:- I’m asking you politely, reply in well mannered method and nonetheless vansh raiSinghania ,okay.don’t attempt to mess with me once more and don’t ever attempt to speak to me once more within the tone. and I’m going to bandage you.

Ridhima:- please don’t argue with me. I don’t wish to argue with you ,please I’m wish to go dwelling and bandage myself please go you’re losing my time additionally and your time additionally. Don’t you hate me ?

Vansh:- in fact, I hate you. do have a doubt in that ?

Ridhima:- then please go.

Vansh:- youuu( reducing him)

Ridhima:- go. Please. The extra you’ll argue with me the extra time this wound will stay open and the extra time this wound shall be open the extra possibilities shall be of it to be infectious for me, please go! (Convincing him)

Listening to her he began strolling in anger in direction of his automobile Ridhima was relieved that he’s leaving match and wonderful, as a result of she was not absolutely guarantee that nobody is inside the home, there could possibly be somebody hiding however she hasn’t seen.

However she noticed a person aiming at him from the window ,she ran shouting.

Ridhima:- vanshhhhhh

Vansh turned to see and was shocked to see her bleeding close to abdomen and mendacity on the bottom.

Ridhima’s supervisor: – mammm.

Ridhima:- amay you go dwelling and convey bhai (to vansh) you permit. ( weak and stammering voice ).

Vansh panicked seeing her situation he mentioned” sufficient,cease ordering us. lets go to hospital ur abdomen is bleeding and do hell together with your lectures, simply be quiet!

Ridhima:- Simply go away earlier than they hurt you,simply go. Amay will deal with!

Vansh:- maintain lecturing we’re going to hospital that’s last.

Ridhima:- yo…. She faints.

He picked her in his arms and headed in direction of the hospital in the meantime he additionally known as Kabir and knowledgeable about her.

Kabir additionally panet listening to him and the rushed to he hospital.

At hospital,

Kabir:- vanshhh…. What the physician mentioned?

Vansh:- nothing but.

Kabir was blanked it seemed that the bottom beneath his legs shaked.

Vansh :-take care of her, I must go. ( low voice)

Kabir nods as he thought he wants some relaxation.

Completed guys,

Thanks for studying.

Questions for you all.

1. What you assume will occur subsequent! (😂)

2. Do state down within the feedback if wanna to see a specific scene?

This time my goal is similar 25 feedback… Preserve supporting. ☺

Bye take care, take all precautions

Pray for many who are contaminated and be secure ,.

Thanks.

🥀🐾🐾🥀🐾🐾

💓😘😍

