Our Limitless Love (A Riansh FF….) Love returns?…. Ch-19 – TMT Updates

Whereas he turns to go, a nurse walks upto Kabir asks him to finish all of the formalities on the reception.

Kabir sees vansh nonetheless standing so he asks him can he keep again till he completes the formality?

Vansh someplace needed to satisfy her so he agreed directly.

Vansh goes contained in the room and sees her unconscious, with machines connected to her, it appeared somebody pierced his coronary heart. He couldn’t see her like that, he knew he hates her however he liked her and by some means nonetheless loves her. He walked to her mattress and caresses her face.

Vansh’s pov.

She is similar ,that very same smile, identical innocence ,solely factor that modified in final 4 years was your character .I don’t know whether or not you lied that day Or have been you harmless that day however your single confession Made You Lier in entrance of me ,betrayer in entrance of me .I simply don’t know after hating you limitlessly why I’m simply right here? Why can’t I steer clear of you after leaving you right here?why no matter state of affairs however I do know you’re the identical ridhima . Why am I simply caring for you ? nonetheless perhaps someplace I really like you continue to.

Pov ends.

He was in ache seeing her situation. He couldn’t consider that he used to hate her limitlessly and is standing in entrance of her and speaking to her unconscious state.

Abruptly he hears Kabir shouting.

Kabir:- what do you imply by I ought to signal this type it’s your obligation to save lots of her. I gained’t signal, simply save her first.( Indignant, involved)

Vansh comes out of the room and goes to him and asks him.

Vansh:- what occurred Kabir? why are you shouting?

Do the formalities quick, in order that they begin along with her therapy.

Kabir:- I’ve carried out all of the formalities they’re asking me to signal this from which states that if one thing occurs to her, they won’t be accountable.

Vansh took the shape from his hand and signed it and requested the nurse to name the physician.

When physician got here and requested what occurred vansh grabbed his collar and shouted simply save her, I signed the shape that doesn’t imply something ought to occur to her, I cannot depart you one thing that occurred to her, is that clear to you.

Kabir was shocked at his response he knew someplace he liked her however didn’t anticipated that he would take a stand for her like this.

Physician:- Mr Raj Singhania I perceive your concern for her however treating weight is dropping.

Vansh and Kabir each have been shocked.

Vansh:- nonetheless ,nothing ought to occur to her. (Involved)

Physician goes in operation theatre leaving them behind then Kabir recomposed himself he turned in direction of vansh and requested “you didn’t go ? “in a low voice.

Vansh:- I assumed to attend for the physician to come back out I’ll go . . I’ll go!(Hiding his concern)

Kabirs nods and sits crying.

Angre knew the explanation behind his sure to remain over there he knew he’s nonetheless nervous for her ,he nonetheless has the identical care and affection for her, his love continues to be awake for her.

After 2 hours.,

Kabir:- I feel you will need to go and get your self modified and take relaxation you’d even be drained go come again if you wish to.! (Upset)

Vansh:- no means. (Pissed off at his demand)

Kabir:- I perceive. please go and get your self modified and take some relaxation. (Convincing him)

Angre thought that Kabir was proper so he additionally insisted Vansh to come back residence after which come again to hospital if he needs to .Vansh agreed to their request.

So he returns again to VR Mansion.

He noticed dadi, sia, ishani sitting within the corridor.

This noticed him disturbed dadi ,Ishani and sia noticed blood and have been shocked.

Dadi-sia-ishani :: – Blood.?

Sia :-bhai are you okay?

Ishani :- are you wounded?

Dadi:- vansh say one thing!

(All three have been nervous)

Vansh Noticed them panicking seeing blood however to calm them down he stated” I’m completely effective”.

Dadi noticed his leg wounded and his shirt coated with blood marks she requested him Worriedly

Dadi:-don’t lie, one thing is there that u are hiding, simply say, you might have deep reduce on leg. What occurred?

He tells every little thing to them how she acquired damage ,how she saved him and what occurred truly.

Ishani had developed a way of hatred in direction of her after her betrayal 4 years in the past. so she stated “there would certainly have been some objective behind this ? at perhaps she needed to have some cash once more! (Sarcastically)

Sia:- simply depart this matter and concentrate on him ,he has acquired damage and we must always change the bandage!

Dadi was little apprehensive after listening what occurred with them she didn’t anticipated that she’s going to save him after the insult she confronted 4 years again

In the meantime sia and Ishani have been altering Vansh’s bandage ,he modified his garments and went again to the hospital.

