Our Limitless Love (A Riansh FF….) The Unplanned meeting…. Ch-16 – TMT Updates

Vansh:- Is it you? (Questioning)

Ridhima:- u know me? (Seems to be up and is shocked)

You!

Vansh:-oo! Hi there Ms. Cheater!

Ridhima:-(avoiding him) i shall go now!

Vansh:-u might, however simply hear as soon as.

I wasn’t……I wasn’t in a position to say something that day as a result of I by no means anticipated that betrayal from you however immediately I need to say every thing that I ought to have mentioned that day. You have been a sense participant, I don’t know the way the good enterprise tycoon that didn’t realised that he’s in love with the sensation participant and an Impassive woman .critically, (jerking her)you knew my previous then additionally you betrayed me .I by no means anticipated it from you, I by no means thought my second Likelihood At love would fail so miss miserably . U beloved me only for Diamonds however I don’t know why however after you left I wasn’t in a position to digest the truth that you like the diamonds. I all the time thought that you’re harmless however you recognize your confession spilled water on my ideas .now I actually consider that you just beloved solely cash and Diamonds ,not me. I by no means knew my second probability at love fail . Now, I simply don’t consider on this phrase “” love”” I hate you to limitless extent . I simply hate you.

His eyes have been purple with indignant.

Ridhima:-even I hate you.. Mr. RaiSinghania.( Making an attempt to be agency)

He left for residence with angre… In automotive angre didn’t requested him about something as thought disturbing him will result in a severe outburst and he might even injure himself. So he didn’t questioned him about his sudden modified temper. (He didn’t noticed him with ridhima) .

She was additionally strolling again residence.

Her pov,

His chilly angle got here again. I do know now he’ll attempt to damage him in each means. However I’ve to be sturdy, I’ll face him, however I cannot inform him the reality behind my actions! I don’t wanna to see him in guilt. He’s already damaged by my motion.

Pov ends.

All her ache overcame her. She immediately went to her room and took sleeping capsules to overthink.

Subsequent morning,

Vr enterprises.

Vansh was enraged by her comeback. He was indignant, damaged had a lot of questions and doubt to clear,together with limitless hatred for her.

Angre entered.

Angre:- Boss immediately at similar Penthouse at 4 p.m. assembly is confirmed with RS Enterprises.

Vansh in anger :-Okay.

Angre :- you look indignant and upset!

Vansh:-angre, she got here again.

Angre:-what… You imply ridhima bhabhi is again? (Aghast)

Vansh glare him says “solely ridhima”.

Undo: -sorry, boss.

Saying he goes out.

At 12:00pm , at a temple.

Siya , ishani and dadi have been within the temple praying.

Ridhima in hurry collided with dadi.

Ridhima: -sorry, mam.

Dadi:-it’s okay beta.( Seems to be up) you.?

Dadi: -riddhima!

Ridhima:- So!

Siya and ishani are shocked.

Ishani:- you… You got here again! (Offended)

Sia:-why are you right here!?

Ridhima:-byee! (And left to keep away from confronting them)

Dadi was unhappy that didn’t even greeted her.

Ridhima got here again to RS villa (she lives in RS villa in Mumbai)

Her povs.

Now everybody is aware of that I’m again in Mumbai .The individuals whom I didn’t need them to know that I’m again know now that. So, I ought to inform my brother additionally ,why to do injustice with him!

Povs ends.

She calls him.

Kabir :-yes!?

Ridhima: -bhai, it is me!

Kabir:- you modified your quantity once more. what are you upto? why are you altering the numbers repeatedly?

Ridhima:- bhai really I’m again and Mumbai first lesson tone se I’m again in Mumbai and rising han years has seen me so it’s higher that you just additionally understand it that I’m again.

Kabir:-(glad and elated) the place are you?

Ridhima:-RS villa.

Kabir:-ok, simply coming.

At 2:00, he reached.

Kabir:- ridhimaa (calling her down)

Ridhima: -Bhai (glad).

They share a hug.

Kabir:-how are you?

Ridhima:- positive, you?

Kabir :-Now, positive.

(Each smile)

They spent 1 hour simply speaking. After ridhima noticed the clock;

Ridhima:- bhai, I have to go, really I’ve a gathering. I’ll take your depart, now. However please you may come right here to fulfill me anytime however don’t inform to anybody not even Sejal and Aryan and specifically raiSinghanias that I’m dwelling right here. They know that I’m again however they don’t know my handle and I don’t need any seen to be created please, bhai.

Kabir:- sure, I perceive. I cannot inform them something about to whereabouts. Only one doubt that once you purchased this lavish villa?

Ridhima:- bhai, I acquired it earlier than coming we days earlier than coming again to Mumbai. I purchased it as a result of I don’t need to confront sejal and aryan nor I needed to fulfill anybody however destiny encounter me with everybody in each means potential and this RS is purchased by my hardworks. You already know being a physician ,dealing with responsibility, being a enterprise lady tycoon will not be straightforward , however nonetheless I’m attempting to deal with them effectively. (Upset however smiles)

Kabir:- O God ,you imply that you’re solely woman who’s successful the perfect enterprise lady of the 12 months award? for final 3 years. I’m happy with you. (Encouraging her)

Ridhima:-you acquired it proper. (Smiles) now I take your depart. byeeee.

Kabir: -byee.

She goes .. . .

Kabir’s pov.

Oh my god ,my sister grew extra sturdy from earlier than. I can’t consider she is the one ladies enterprise tycoon, simply God assist her out by way of this mess quickly, and let her stay usually. However I don’t know why I felt like she was hiding one thing from me ,………..nicely if she would have she would have informed me she wouldn’t be. (Assuring himself and feeling proud on her).

Povs ends.

