Our Limitless Love (A Riansh FF….) The Unplanned meeting…. Ch-17 – TMT Updates

!Helpless in entrance of Destiny!

At XYZ penthouse.

vansh was ready.

V:- who’s she? how a lot time will she take angre? (Irritated)

Angre:- was simply couple of minutes to 4.

Simply then a lady enters completely in black apparel from black sneakers to black shirt black, excessive ponytail each noticed every andwere shocked to see one another. She was riddhima.

R:- you?

V:-you?

Ridhima’s supervisor:- mam that is Mr VR Singhania.

Vansh’s supervisor:- sir that is ms. RS…i imply Ms. Riddhima Singhania.

Although they have been shocked to satisfy once more however they pretended that they have been assembly for the primary time.

R:-hello! (Smiles).

V:-hello! (Smiles)

R:- lets proceed?

Each have been exhibiting the deal there have been continuing for…. She offered the gold biscuits he offered the cash.

Each smirks seeing one another.

Whereas there have been simply finalizing the deal somebody banged the door and barged in, it was Chang together with his males.

Chang:- so, lastly we met once more VR, final time you escaped me.

However this time I don’t assume she’s going to do something for you , proper ms. Ex. ?

Vansh:- what’s your rattling, drawback? why you may’t simply reside with out creating issues for me? and until your query is anxious about her! Then it’s a private matter don’t attempt to intervene.(warning him)

Ridhima takes about her gun and factors in the direction of chang and shouts.

R:- don’t you dare! simply drop your gun earlier than I shoot, don’t take it frivolously! (Warning him)

Vansh was shocked by her surprising motion.

Change:- no matter chances are you’ll be miss however we’re Mafias don’t attempt to mess with us and I’m not gonna drop my gün saying he throws a knife within the air in the direction of her she will get damage in her left hand.

Vansh shouts”channg don’t you dare do something now in any other case I actually will kill you. (Aiming his gun at him)

She sees the, alternative she tied the handkerchief on a left hand the place she was damage and Shooted 2 mens of Chang. Vansh was not capable of react to her actions as a result of he by no means noticed her doing all this and was not anticipating this.

All of them began combating chang’s males (guys there have been solely 5 ppl combating with chang’s males vansh, ridhima,angre, and each their managers)

Vansh was stunned to see her in full motion.

after they knocked down the boys they have been popping out in the meantime two males from their again got here behind them one stabbed ridhima in her higher left hand fiercely she acquired a deep minimize and one other man gave a minimize on vansh’s proper leg.

Each Writhered in ache. Aahhh

Undo: -boss!

Ridhima’s supervisor: -mam!

Riddhima:- it’s not paining an excessive amount of amay! and resulted in ache ahhh.

Vansh:- angre, take her to the automobile, please! (Involved)

Ridhima:- no want .you go and deal with your self I’m wonderful(agency).

Vansh:- why do you might be you all the time on the fallacious time! (Pissed off)

Ridhima:- you go earlier than his heading males once more come to attackers and Jain will get acutely aware don’t argue please name. (Agency and ordering)

Vansh:- you. . .

Cuts off in between

Ridhima :- now go.

Angre helped vansh to face and he alongside together with his supervisor went to the automobile. angre was bandaging Vansh’s leg whereas ridhima was holding her left hand with the best hand to keep away from ache and was ensuring that nobody else is acutely aware till they depart that place, she was simply making an attempt to examine the home.

Vansh was simply watching her that she was bleeding her left hand profusely then additionally she stored taking pictures chang’s man now she is simply making an attempt to see that nobody is alive inside the home .

He was stunned to see her new kind!

Vansh’Pov.

I don’t know why however I believe she is hiding one thing in any other case how an individual can change a lot in 4 yrs ……………..or she was like this solely however I didn’t see it. there’s something that I haven’t seen however is essential to be disclosed . As she appears to be like educated at Self defence.

Povs ends.

That’s all for as we speak’s guys ,thanks.

Questions—

1.do they nonetheless have tender corners for one another?

2. Was vansh considering proper?

3. The final 3 episodes of immj2 have been on fireplace , excellent feelings! What’s say?

Thanks, dO remark under and share your options.

Could be trying ahead to learn them. .

Bye take care, comply with all precautions and keep protected, keep dwelling.

Byee.

