Our Limitless Love (A Riansh FF….) Yes or no! …. Ch-9 – TMT Updates

Sure or No

On reaching there they noticed it was full darkish and have been pondering for the worst that would have occurred of their absence however nonetheless there afraid from inside however they have been pondering positively.

Vansh strikes additional and being was adopted from again by Kabir out of the blue some one switches on the lights…. And vansh was shocked… Ridhima got here and spoke

Ridhima:- being with you makes me really feel full , ……..if you fell unconscious months again I felt I’m completely misplaced .if you went to attend assembly and previous couple of months and also you didn’t name me I felt like I’m dying….I haven’t thought that I’d have liked you after assembly you for the primary time….however now……..I like you too unthinkable extent ….My love is limitless love for you.

will you marry me? (😇😊☺😍)

Vansh was nonetheless not in a position to communicate something and was shocked…. He simply realized his love for her some time again and was not anticipating this Proposal from her…..

Furthermore in his enterprise there was lots of threat of life they usually have been attacked twice …he was confused(🤔)!

(Kabir was ready for his reply taking a look at him 😇🙂)

Lastly he spoke

Vansh:- sweetheart I do know you’re keen on me and I realised that right now however there’s lots of threat of life is my enterprise and I can’t put it in that hazard however I do know you’re keen on me and I additionally love you however I can’t put your life at stake….

Ridhima:- however I’m prepared! 🙂

Vansh:-but no!

Ridhima:- I’m not telling you that settle for me it was just a bit formal proposal and telling you that I’m going to be yours okay and I’m prepared for that and all the danger that may are available in approach simply say sure, in any other case I’ve different methods to to make you realise the reality. 😁.

Vansh:- don’t threaten ridhima I’m not gonna to just accept it. 😔😞

Ridhima:- OK then should you can’t let me die when it might be higher relatively to reside with out you. 😖😤

And she or he takes a poison bottle from her purse and says I believed that you’ll do one thing like this….. Byee ceaselessly and drinks it

Vansh:-don’t be silly,…. Spit it out! (Offended and severe)

Kabir:- ridhima, no ..

Ridhima:-no and drinks it…..

And falls vansh runs to her Kabir was nonetheless not in a position to imagine his eyes.

Vansh:-ridhima, open your eyes…. Rattling it…….. Come again to me….. I settle for your love…. Please come again… (Shouts)

Ridhima:- (smiles) good……

Vansh:-you are okay!… (Confused)

Ridhima:- I believed that if you’ll not settle for it then I must do one thing that you’ll accepted so I took an Empty bottle and crammed it with water… (Laughs)

Vansh:- don’t you assume… It was horrible! (Stern and severe)

Kabir Interrupts

Kabir:- sorry to disturb you in your romantic second however with ridhu don’t assume you might be performed a really unhealthy prank on us and particularly on me.

I’d have died right now if something would have occurred to you. (Offended)

Ridhima:- sorry bhai nevertheless it was alleged to be saved shock sorry. . . . (Pet face)

Kabir:- don’t repeat ever once more( smiles)

Now okay

Vansh:- what okay? She practically killed me right now by her pretend accident and once more by this poison consuming assault. (Offended)

Ridhima:-sorry n….. Sorry(pouts)

Vansh and Kabir:- by no means ever once more! (Smiles)

Ridhima 🙁 completely happy) okay….

Everybody returned dwelling.

VR Mansion

Vansh was ittle nervous about ridhima as his enemies would have recognized by now that he’s in relationship with ridhima and can strive their finest to hurt her..his ideas have been damaged by his households questions who have been awake by now.

Siya, dadi, ishani, angre:- is she okay? date you discover her? (Apprehensive)

Vansh tells every thing that occurred

Ishani:- so there’s somebody who may even beat you in giving surprises.(chuckles)

Siya:- Bhai you will have chosen your stage life companion….and what you mentioned?

Vansh:- I mentioned sure.

Everybody:-…. what!!!!!actually…. congrats!

Everybody was completely happy however Vansh was nonetheless nervous for her security.

At KR Mansion,

Kabir tells every thing to aryan and sejal..

Sejal:- so…. He lastly realized… Thank god!

Aryan:- Ridhu, don’t repeat it once more in any other case I swear Vansh is not going to go away you additionally and never go away us additionally as you at the moment are his fiancee….( Laughs)

All of them have been completely happy!

At evening, 2:00 am

Vansh was not in a position to sleep and determined to name Ridhima.

Ridhima:- good day ,you didn’t sleep?

Vansh:- out of your voice I don’t assume you slept?

Ridhima:- yeah ,I used to be awake!

Vansh: -mee too.

Ridhima:-are you proud of me?

Vansh:-what, sort baseless query is that this? After all I’m.

Ridhima:- no ,I meant to say what if in future I’m accused for one thing severe and every thing and everybody will probably be towards me, will you belief me?

Vansh:- in fact,sweetheart ,nobody can separate us simply be protected .

Good evening.!

Ridhima: -ok! Good evening!

(After hanging the decision.. Vansh was assured and so he slept.)

Whereas ridhima

Pov:

I hope he’ll imply it what he mentioned right now I simply hope whereas fulfilling my promise and I don’t come on a approach the place I’ve to faux what I’m not and if I must additionally ,I simply hope he’ll belief me ,like he mentioned. . !

Pondering she sleeps…

