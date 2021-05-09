Our Limitless Love(A Riansh FF….) Hurt… Ch-26

Hey, guys I am back. As promised and yea it really good to see the silent readers commenting…. Keep supporting guys the comments were 42+ excluding mine.

I will be adding precaps, now onwards.

So here we start with the update.

Hurt?

At Love Life Hospital.

Ridhima was in her cabin when vansh barged in.

(Iski aadat ho gyi h …. Without knocking )

Ridhima:- Mr. Raisinghania!. What behavior is it?

Vansh:- all of a sudden Mr. Raisinghania?. Not bad! ()

Ridhima:- so!.?

Vansh:- u came home yesterday? ()

Ridhima:- I didn’t ()

Vansh:- don’t lie! I remember we were together on road last night.

Ridhima:- ya, I came! What will do now?

(Dhamki)

Vansh:- I gave you little lift that doesn’t mean everything is normal.

Don’t try to do it again… Without my permission. (Stern)

(iski aadat h… Bina sune bolne ki kya)

Ridhima:- BTW u should be thankful to me instead of giving me lecture,!

( swag)

Vansh:- why! ()

Ridhima :- Mr. Raisinghania. If u are remembering everything then u should know every part of story….so the whole truth is that u were heavily drunk and were near to meet an accident… Thanks to me i saved u and dropped u home… And in that process u fractured ur hand… So now on wards before saying something listen to second side too…. And don’t repeat this behavior again in front of me! ()

(Bezzati krdi isne aaj….)

Vansh:- oo so you need thanks for that! But i am not saying!. Just don’t enter in VR Mansion again without my permission!. ()

Ridhima:- ooo.. Thanks… For intimidating….!

(Savage).

Vansh:–whatever! ( ) and people like u don’t deserve 2nd chance to explain after confessing the truth, right u go….

(Realizing what was he going to say)

Ridhima:- ok… .. (Hurt)

(Ye pura kr li thi word dimag mei…. Ki go… .. Ki aage kya tha …… Hmesha heei krti h…., )

Saying so she goes out of her cabin towards the wash basin……. She splashes water on her face and tears were rolling down her eyes…. She was angry, hurt and crying.

After few minutes vansh also came out saw her near the basin crying but didn’t responded…. After all his revenge and ego was getting satisfied.

(Hmesha isi ke chkkr mein isse glti hoti h )

For almost 1 week they didn’t met up.

One day ridhima was in her cabin busy in her files when she got a call.

Voice:- hello, mam.

Ridhima: – yes rohan! Again! Don’t call me mom. ( )

Rohan:- ok ridhima. Actually you were right they are again planning to destroy him, I thought that they would have given up after what happened last month.

Ridhima:- don’t u know a dog’s tail remains a dog’s tail.

You be safe and take care of yourself because it’s all was possible because of u.

Rohan:- don’t be thankful to me ridhima. After what you did for my family, this is very small thing in front of that. And these informations are all accurate and confirmed.

Ridhima:- ok! Thank u so much…….. Accha listen… Date? ( )

Rohan:- ooo sorry… It’s 10may!

Ridhima :- ok,,, thank u…. Byee( )

(Aa gya suspence…. N… Ki ab ye kon h )

They hang up.

Ridhima thinking

Pov.

It’s almost 4pm and tomorrow is 9th may. Should I inform bhai about this!?…. No… No.. No…. He will get tensed. But except him no one else can help me …. So I should call him!

Pov ends

She calls kabir.

Kabir:- yes, riddhu?

Ridhima:- bhai. Where are u you?

Kabir:- no where. (Chuckles)

Ridhima: – bhai, yrrrr…. Then where are u? ( )

Kabir:- told n…. Nowhere! (Chuckles)

Ridhima: – bhaiii (irritated )

Kabir:- accha… Sorry…. I am in my cabin on duty.

Ridhima:- are u free?

Kabir:- always for you!

Ridhima :- ooooooo…… Ok I will tell sejal that u are always free for me .

Kabir:-no .. No…

I am free for everyone but now…..

Ridhima:- accha… Ok….. Listen….

She tells Everything About the call’s conversation.

Kabir:- what! I cannot believe after 2 defeats, he is again…..

Ridhima:- Bhai, this would be his last game, either he will live and I will die or he will die and I will win and end this all fiasco.

