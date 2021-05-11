Our Limitless Love(A Riansh FF….) Replied…. Ch-28

Hey guys, I am back.

.Replied.

9th May.

At 10 am she reached hospital did her work and took half day leave and went back home… To plan the next.

At 5pm , she reached her villa, went in took water from kitchen and was sitting relaxing herself. When her phone rang.

She hesitantly picked and on call.

Ridhima:- yes ishani?say

Ishani:- don’t show your formality with me .I just called you because the dadi needs to be checked and she is insisting that she wants to be checked by you. God knows what is wrong with her that she needs you! ( )

Ridhima:- aşk, Mr. Raisinghania to call anyone else in that case but don’t blurt rubbish in front me. ( )

Ishani:- oo, don’t worry come treat her and you will get your money!

Ridhima:- do the hell with your money. I am coming because I still consider her as my dadi too( )

Ishani: – whatever!

They hang up.

Ridhima pov,

God!

I am sure she will insult me again but now my priority is tomorrow’s work but dadi is also equal Priority for me. let me go and check her out. I’ll come back and then continue!

Pov ends.

At VR Mansion,

She directly goes to dadi’s room avoiding Ishani and sia who were sitting in the hall busy on the phones but Vansh saw her as he was in his study room but avoided.

After half an hour ridhima came out of dadi’s room and unwillingly went to sia and ishani to brief about the prescription.

Ridhima:- she needs to take rest, and she is fine. The medicines will be same.

Ishani:- ok, blo**y chea*ter got it! Here is your money!

Hope it will satisfy you.

Sia: – ishani done.

İshani:- sia, how can you be polite with her despite her betrayal .!

Sia :- she can’t help herself being after money and i can’t being polite.

Ridhima:- exactly, ishani. Learn some taunts from your sister .

İshani: – money pls.

Ridhima was pissed off (intentionally aag mei ghee daal rhi h ishani )

Ridhima:- i said you… Do hell with your money!. And i still consider her as my family.

(To ishani) zip up ur mouth and do some meditation to keep urself cool and have control on your tongue.

And left from there leaving sia and ishani shocked from her behavior. And vansh too, he was watching this all over but was busy so decided not to intervene.

İshani:- i never thought I would see her this side too.

Sia:- I too, she is more bold and stronger from before.

